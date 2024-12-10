by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine is a live attenuated form of Mycobacterium bovis, primarily used to prevent tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections. Developed by Albert Calmette and Camille Guérin, the vaccine was first administered to humans in 1921. As with all vaccines, BCG can cause serious adverse events and death. Lu et al revealed that the incidence of serious adverse events associated with the BCG vaccine may be as low as 8 per million, significantly lower than the risk associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Fraiman et al identified an excess risk of 1,250 serious adverse events per million COVID-19 vaccinated individuals.

Covian et al reported: