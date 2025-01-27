38% of Cancers Hide Using Immune Checkpoints

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief interview on the first major stumble of Trump 2.0—the Stargate Project. I explained to Greg Boulden of America Emboldened that we need doctors not BIG TECH leaders driving medical applications for AI.

The first application for Moderna’s mRNA melanoma product will be in toxic combination chemotherapy with Merck’s Keytruda. Keytruda is a checkpoint inhibitor which in a sense exposes the cancer to the body’s immune system. In this application, mRNA could amplify cancer antigen signals by producing one or more cancer proteins. You can see why Larry Ellison was not a good choice to present Project Stargate to the country.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

