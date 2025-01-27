Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
5

38% of Cancers Hide Using Immune Checkpoints

Reason Why mRNA Cannot Stand Alone in Oncology Applications
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 27, 2025
9
5
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief interview on the first major stumble of Trump 2.0—the Stargate Project. I explained to Greg Boulden of America Emboldened that we need doctors not BIG TECH leaders driving medical applications for AI.

The first application for Moderna’s mRNA melanoma product will be in toxic combination chemotherapy with Merck’s Keytruda. Keytruda is a checkpoint inhibitor which in a sense exposes the cancer to the body’s immune system. In this application, mRNA could amplify cancer antigen signals by producing one or more cancer proteins. You can see why Larry Ellison was not a good choice to present Project Stargate to the country.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Haslam A, Gill J, Prasad V. Estimation of the Percentage of US Patients With Cancer Who Are Eligible for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Drugs. JAMA Netw Open. 2020 Mar 2;3(3):e200423. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.0423. PMID: 32150268; PMCID: PMC7063495.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
US Exits Menacing World Health Organization
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oracle Chairman Pushes AI-Generated Cancer mRNA Injections Developed in 48 Hours
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
US Exits WHO, Upcoming Senate Confirmation Hearings, Future of MAHA
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Incompetence by Design in Los Angeles
  John Leake
Profile in Valor: Internist and Cardiologist Dr. Bruce Boros
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Bill Gates Meets with President Trump, Claims Mutual Excitement for 'Vaccine Innovation'
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
VaxCalc - The Ultimate Vaccine Informed Consent Platform
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH