By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This week my co-author John Leake who is a historian and best-selling true crime author reported on a new crime committed by doctors at prestigious academic medical centers—transgender medicine.

Since the beginning of mankind little girls developed into women and boys into men. In the last few decades led by the Dutch, a medical experiment has been conducted on children who as they approach puberty are not comfortable with their gender, a rare condition termed childhood gender dysphoria (GDC). The DSM-5 estimates that 0.005% to 0.014% of males and 0.002% to 0.003% of females develop gender dysphoria. The outcomes of this novel experiment have been nothing short of horrific: physical illness due to side effects of medications (puberty blockers, hormones), retarded development of intellect, increases in the burden of psychiatric care needs, sterilization, disfigurement, and increases in all cause mortality. Transgender medicine has been determined by at least 25 states, most commonly at the level of the Supreme Court, to be so heinous that is is banned for children under age 18 years.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against three doctors who have violated the ban and must have felt compelled to disrupt the normal pubertal process. Kaltiala-Heino et al have summarized the work of prior studies and have determined at least 80% of CGD resolves with normal puberty. Cognitive behavior therapy likely can increase this number considerably. For those who do not resolve CGD they may make bi- or homosexual choices in adulthood. Importantly, with the natural process there is no harm inflicted.

It remains to be seen what the motivations are for doctors who feel so compelled to go against the peer-reviewed literature and pursue the diabolical medical experiment of transgender medicine. Most of the doctors themselves have not taken this journey and no one can adequately give informed consent to parents let alone the child. A reasonable stance on this issue is to do no harm and keep transgender medicine programs shut down while researchers can assess how much damage has occured to those who have already transitioned.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Kaltiala-Heino R, Bergman H, Työläjärvi M, Frisén L. Gender dysphoria in adolescence: current perspectives. Adolesc Health Med Ther. 2018 Mar 2;9:31-41. doi: 10.2147/AHMT.S135432. PMID: 29535563; PMCID: PMC5841333.