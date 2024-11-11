By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Bioterrorism is the deliberate release of viruses, bacteria, toxins, or fungi with the goal of causing panic, mass casualties, or severe economic disruption. Tin et al found that 33 terrorist attacks involving biological agents were recorded between 1970 and 2019, registering 9 deaths and 806 injuries. 21 events occurred in the United States, 3 in Kenya, 2 each in both the United Kingdom and Pakistan, and a single event in Japan, Columbia, Israel, Russia and Tunisia.