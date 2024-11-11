A Call to Ban Gain-of-Function Research
Among Framework of 12 Steps for Public Safety and to Make America Healthy Again
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Bioterrorism is the deliberate release of viruses, bacteria, toxins, or fungi with the goal of causing panic, mass casualties, or severe economic disruption. Tin et al found that 33 terrorist attacks involving biological agents were recorded between 1970 and 2019, registering 9 deaths and 806 injuries. 21 events occurred in the United States, 3 in Kenya, 2 each in both the United Kingdom and Pakistan, and a single event in Japan, Columbia, Israel, Russia and Tunisia.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.