A Chilling Vision of a One-Party State
Even if Ted Cruz is exaggerating, his warning should still be considered.
Yesterday evening, Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke at a private function in Dallas. His opponent, Colin Allred, has recently pledged to vote to end the filibuster. Cruz was asked about Allred’s proclamation. The following is his reply:
If the Dems sweep (the House, Senate, and Presidency) and have at least 50 Senate seats (51 votes with VP), Chuck Schumer will end the filibuster.
With that, they will make DC and Puerto Rico States in order to gain four additional Democratic senators, giving them an unbeatable majority.
They will pack the Supreme Court with a liberal super majority.
They will give amnesty and voting rights to millions of illegal aliens.
They will pass laws so the federal government will take over state elections.
With the take over of the Supreme Court, basic rights such as free speech, guns, etcetera will be in jeopardy.
Anyone notice how John Kerry said the other day that with enough votes they can overcome the hurdle of free speech and finally put an end to misinformation?
I think Kerry was referring to Schumer's plan when he said that.
Prior to 2020, I would have perceived Cruz’s statement as typical election season fear-mongering about his political opponents, just as the Democrats fear-monger about Trump’s purported authoritarian ambitions. However, at this point, I am deeply concerned that the Democrats do indeed wish to eliminate the First Amendment. I strongly suspect that John Kerry would not have made his shocking statement about the First Amendment being “a block” if there were not a plan in the works for eliminating this constraint on state power.
What the Communist John Kerry said should absolutely terrify people. This rich hypocrite who flys around on private jets to meet other Communists and Socialist leaders that want to destroy Our Country… not His…because he hates America, literally has sworn to protect the US Constitution that he wants to rip up. That is HIGH TREASON and he should be tried for same.
For those who believe that actions taken by a rogue, treasonous government will stand after they lose the war, they’re sorely mistaken. First of all, losing for us is not an option. Western civilization is on the brink of annihilation. The storm is upon us. To the victor go the spoils of war.