Yesterday evening, Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke at a private function in Dallas. His opponent, Colin Allred, has recently pledged to vote to end the filibuster. Cruz was asked about Allred’s proclamation. The following is his reply:

If the Dems sweep (the House, Senate, and Presidency) and have at least 50 Senate seats (51 votes with VP), Chuck Schumer will end the filibuster.

With that, they will make DC and Puerto Rico States in order to gain four additional Democratic senators, giving them an unbeatable majority.

They will pack the Supreme Court with a liberal super majority.

They will give amnesty and voting rights to millions of illegal aliens.

They will pass laws so the federal government will take over state elections.

With the take over of the Supreme Court, basic rights such as free speech, guns, etcetera will be in jeopardy.

Anyone notice how John Kerry said the other day that with enough votes they can overcome the hurdle of free speech and finally put an end to misinformation?

I think Kerry was referring to Schumer's plan when he said that.