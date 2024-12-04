In case you missed it or didn’t quite catch its significance due to the Latinisms in the title, my colleague Nicolas Hulscher just announced on our Substack that Dr. Peter McCullough has—through tireless investigative scholarship and clinical practice—honed in on a cure for Long Covid & Vaccine Injury Syndromes.

Before I go into the details of Nic’s triumphant announcement, I’d like to give a bit of background information about what we believe is the primary cause of Long Covid & Vaccine Injury Syndromes—namely, the Spike Protein.

There is a steadily increasing body of evidence that the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and the spike protein induced by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines linger in the body for an indeterminate period of time.

Long Covid Syndrome and Vaccine Injury Syndrome seem to be closely related and to amplify each other. Because the vaccine does NOT prevent infection, we have seen cases in which the patient is repeatedly exposed to the viral spike protein and the spike protein induced by the vaccine and boosters. Moreover, we are concerned that the vaccine may actually be impairing the immune system's ability to mount an effective response when it is exposed to new variants. The trouble with the viral spike protein seems to be related to the fact that it did not arise through natural evolution, but was optimized in a laboratory to infect humans.

Thus, the key to treating both Long Covid and Vaccine Injury Syndromes is eliminating the foreign spike protein from the body. Many of our readers have expressed skepticism about the existence of Long Covid Syndrome and have suggested that it is psychosomatic malaise or a malaise arising from a hormonal deficiency or other disorder. And yet, Dr. McCullough frequently sees unvaccinated patients in his clinical practice who have suffered from serious conditions such as strokes and atrial fibrillation who also have extremely high spike antibody counts, as measured by Roche’s Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test.

Recently an unvaccinated friend contacted me with the news that he has been diagnosed with Essential thrombocythemia—a form of blood cancer that can, in mild cases like his, be managed. He sent me that following graph showing his rising SARS-CoV-2 antibody counts tracking along with the abnormal rise of his platelet count.

Among the vaccine-injured, the clearest clinical expression of this syndrome is COVID-19 vaccine-induced myopericarditis, which even the CDC has acknowledged (while deceptively obscuring the true prevalence of this debilitating side effect).

For the last three years, Dr. Peter McCullough has tirelessly sought to find any safe and effective molecule or combination of molecules that could eliminate the spike. While no silver bullet—such as penicillin against syphilis—has been found, he has assembled Spike detoxification protocol, consisting of over-the-counter Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Curcumin. For patients suffering from Myopericarditis, colchicine is added to the protocol.

As Nic Hulscher just announced this morning, the paper titled Resolution of Refractory COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myopericarditis with Adjunctive Rapamycin—co-authored by Nicolas Hulscher, Dr. Peter McCullough, and Alexander Vickery—has just been published by the European Society of Medicine. As they noted in their Abstract:

COVID-19 vaccine-induced myopericarditis is now commonly encountered in clinical practice. The mainstay of clinical management involves vaccine Spike protein detoxification and colchicine for 12 months or longer. Herein, we present a case of a previously healthy 23-year-old male with autism spectrum disorder who developed COVID-19 vaccine-induced myopericarditis and class II heart failure. He was treated with Spike detoxification, which is the combined use of over-the-counter nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, in addition to colchicine. While transient heart failure resolved, his chest discomfort persisted and at times was debilitating. Serial electrocardiograms indicated persistent global ST segment elevation. We describe the successful addition of off-label oral rapamycin to arrest inflammatory processes, extirpate ST elevation, and significantly improve quality of life. We summarize existing research that provided a rationale for the use of rapamycin. Concisely, these include targeting autophagy, mRNA translation, and immune activity modulation. We propose that mTOR inhibitors should be investigated as a potential disease-modifying interim treatment for COVID-19 vaccine induced cardiac injury.

Note that rapamycin is a macrolide compound derived from the bacterium Streptomyces hygroscopicus that was isolated for the first time in 1972, from samples of Streptomyces hygroscopicus found on Easter Island.

Rapamycin is used to coat coronary stents, prevent organ transplant rejection, treat a rare lung disease called lymphangioleiomyomatosis, and treat perivascular epithelioid cell tumour. It has immunosuppressant functions and is especially useful in preventing the rejection of kidney transplants.

With this paper entering the peer-reviewed literature, Dr. McCullough and his colleagues have just set the standard of care for this great scourge of our time. To be sure, this standard of care is still in its infancy, and much work needs to be done to refine and improve it. Nevertheless, it is a promising start.

Readers who want to delve deeper into the details of the McCullough detoxification protocol and this new paper are encouraged to read Nicolas Hulscher’s post of this morning: BREAKING - New Peer-Reviewed Study: Resolution of Refractory COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myopericarditis with Adjunctive Rapamycin

I hope the Nobel Committee will be apprised of this development and grasp its significance, though I’m not holding my breath.

