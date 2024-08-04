In 1999, bombs exploded in apartment blocks in the Russian cities of Buynaksk, Moscow, and Volgodonsk, killing 300 and injuring more than 1,000. Moscow blamed the bombings on Chechen terrorists. Some western analysts claimed it was a false flag attack to justify taking a harder line against Chechnya.

In 2002, the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow was seized by Chechen terrorists, resulting in the taking of 912 hostages. The attackers, led by Movsar Barayev, claimed allegiance to the Islamist separatist movement in Chechnya.

On August 23, 2019, a forty-year-old Georgian citizen named Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili was murdered in the Kleiner Tiergarten—a park in the middle of Berlin. Khangoshvili was a Georgian citizen who had fought Russian troops in Chechnya and later claimed asylum in Germany.

A Russian citizen named Vadim Krasikov was arrested for the crime. Witnesses saw him throw a bike, a gun and a dark wig into the Spree River nearby. Police arrested him before he could escape on an electric scooter.