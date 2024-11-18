I long ago predicted that if Trump won the 2024 election, President Biden’s puppet masters would perform a major act of escalation with Russia before the old marionette left office. I therefore wasn’t surprised to see the AP headline Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia

I’ve heard that when it became clear to Hitler that the Russian army rolling into Berlin couldn’t be stopped, he frequently listened to his favorite recording of Wagner’s Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods) that concludes with Valhalla going up in flames. He also told his staff that if the German people lacked the ability and courage to fulfill their destiny, they deserved to die.

To be sure, it’s extremely difficult to tell what is going on right now, though we can rest assured that whatever actions are being taken have nothing to do with safeguarding the American people.

Puppets in Arms: Zelenskyy and Biden

Share