In this episode of the Hot Zone with Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake, we discuss the following stories.

1). Pfizer just quietly (with zero media coverage) released the results of an obligatory post-marketing study of the effects of its COVID-19 vaccine on pregnant women (Study NCT04754594 To Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of BNT162b2 Against COVID-19 in Healthy Pregnant Women 18 Years of Age and Older, Submitted Date: July 14, 2023).

As Steve Kirsch observed in a recent, thorough analysis, this study has contained numerous, highly suspicious elements from the beginning. It began with Pfizer’s laughable claim that it could NOT recruit a statistically significant number of unvaccinated pregnant women to serve as the control group because it was virtually impossible to find pregnant women who did not wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Though the sample size was small (156 infants of mothers who received the shot/159 infants of mothers who received placebo), the rate of congenital defects was 4X higher in the group who received the shot. Because there has been ZERO media coverage of these results, Pfizer has not been obliged to address this extremely alarming fact. If the company is pressed, it will doubtless claim that the sample size is not statistically significant because it was just too damned hard to recruit pregnant women who did not wish to receive the shot ASAP.

2). Epoch Times reporter Zachary Stieber submitted a FOIA request to the CDC for its data and documentation of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. The CDC responded with a fully redacted document — all 148 pages completely blank.

3). A review of a stunning paper by Nakahara et al. published in Radiology journal to assess myocardial fluorine 18 (18F) fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake on PET/CT images in asymptomatic patients vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 compared with non-vaccinated patients. The study results reveal conspicuous metabolic changes in the heart muscle following COVID-19 vaccination, the implications of which need to be further studied.

4). Dr. Michael Nehls is out with a new book and interview with Tucker Carlson about how COVID-19 vaccines cause brain inflammation. See my recent post on Carlson’s interview and the new book.

5). Michael Schellenberger’s Environmental Progress organization has just published an expose of senior members of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) explicitly stating in a meeting that it is impossible to obtain informed consent from adolescent children about the effects of hormonal treatments and surgeries to change their gender because they do not yet possess sufficient cognitive development to understand the ramifications of these procedures. See my recent post on this Monstrous Criminal Organization.

6). Multiple Congressional Committees just announced that EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to Appear for Public Hearing. As I wrote in my multipart investigation—The Great SARS-CoV-2 Charade—the evidence clearly shows that Peter Daszak was instrumental in creating SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, and in concealing the true origin of the virus. I strongly encourage the Committee members to read my detailed investigative reporting on this greatest true crime story in history.

As all of these abysmal failures, crimes, and acts of concealment show, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has become “a wretched hive of scum and villainy” to quote Obi Wan Kenobi as they approach the Mos Eisley space port.

