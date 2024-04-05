By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recently I posted a paper from Choi et al regarding population based hematologic abnormalities in 4.2 million Koreans after COVID-19 vaccination. I wondered if any cases were very serious diagnoses like hematologic malignancies.

Gentilini et al published a case of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in a 38 year old woman with striking symptoms, blood tests, and bone marrow abnormalities after the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. One of the clues was how sick the patient became after the second dose: