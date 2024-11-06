I just read the commentary of a few pundits expressing their dismay and disbelief that the American people chose a “racist, misogynist, xenophobic, bigoted, buffoon” who appeals to the basest feelings of his supporters.

I’m frequently amazed at how hard it is for Democrat pundits to learn what strikes me as easy to understand—namely, most Americans have a strong aversion to the virtue signaling, sanctimonious pieties, and lecturing of Democrat elites. With his brash talk, Trump flouts these pieties in a humorous way, and therein lies his appeal.

Maureen Dowd’s opinion column in this morning’s New York Times is a perfect example of failing to understand this. She drones on about Trump’s vices without once expressing the slightest awareness that they are the vices of a Court Jester who mocks the sham virtues of the lords and ladies at court.

Will Sommers, Jester of Henry VIII

Dowd insinuates that the majority of American men didn’t vote for Kamala because she is a woman, as though simply being of the female sex is a qualification for being President of the United States.

How about choosing an exceptionally intelligent and capable woman—a woman like Tulsi Gabbard? After running circles around Kamala Harris in a 2019 presidential primary debate, Gabbard was systematically undermined by the DNC and its friends in the MSM, who flooded the zone with chatter about her being a “Russian asset” and “groomed by Russia.”

I happened to be living in Hawaii at the time and was acquainted with people who knew her character. The smear campaign to undermine her for the benefit of Harris struck me as a perfect expression of Democrat Party Humbug.

Memo from the American People to Democrats: We don’t believe your virtue-signaling is an expression of true moral integrity, so stop virtue-signaling and try to learn something from your humiliating defeat. Analyze your mistakes and try a fresh approach at the next election.

Share