Last year I was asked to serve as one of the narrators of a forthcoming documentary film about Yuri Bezmenov, who defected to Canada in 1970 and gave a series of lectures and interviews about the danger of Marxist-Leninist ideology. In recent years, Bezmenov’s explication of “demoralization” in a now famous 1983 interview with G. Edward Griffen has come to seem prophetic.

This morning, a friend sent me the following Tweet by an independent reporter and commentator who posts (on X and Substack) under the pseudonym “Yuri Bezmenov” (the man himself died in 1993).

Those unfamiliar with Alexander Vindman may read the following Wikipedia snapshot.

Alexander Semyon Vindman (Ukrainian: Олекса́ндр Семенович Ві́ндман; born June 6, 1975) is a retired United States Army lieutenant colonel who was the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC) until he was reassigned on February 7, 2020. Vindman is currently director for the think tank the Institute for Informed American Leadership (IIAL). Vindman came to national attention in October 2019 when he testified before the United States Congress regarding the Trump–Ukraine scandal. His testimony provided evidence that resulted in a charge of abuse of power in the First impeachment of Donald Trump. …. In July 2018, Vindman accepted an assignment with the National Security Council. In his role on the NSC, Vindman became part of the U.S. delegation at the inauguration of Ukraine's newly elected President, Volodymyr Zelensky. The five-member delegation, led by Rick Perry, United States Secretary of Energy, also included Kurt Volker, then U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations; Gordon Sondland, United States Ambassador to the European Union; and Joseph Pennington, then acting chargé d'affaires.

Vindman is part of the corrupt, Transatlantic Clown Show between Washington and Kiev that placed the interests of Hunter Biden—with his preposterous board seat at Burisma Holdings—above those of the American people and the people of Western Europe.

Now I come to find out that Vindman can’t even read the first sentence of the Wikipedia entry that he himself posted.

Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (Russian: Ю́рий Алекса́ндрович Безме́нов; December 11, 1939 – January 5, 1993.

It reminds me of a thought I’ve been turning over in my head for some time—namely, that it’s time for the nations of Western Europe to regain their self-confidence and distance themselves from Washington. I used to think that French President Charles de Gaulle was crazy to withdraw France from Nato in 1966, but now I understand him.

The ignorant and atavistic fools in Washington will lead Europe to ruin. We already see it happening in Germany, whose slavish leaders simply accepted the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022 without protest. Consider that the German government could have simply shut off the pipeline to protest the current Russian government’s actions in Ukraine. Why was it necessary to destroy the pipeline?

Why do Europe’s leaders pretend to believe that Joe Biden is calling the shots in transatlantic relations? I doubt that Charles de Gaulle would have played along with this charade for one second.

