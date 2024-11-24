by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report titled, Influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccination Coverage Among Adults — United States, Fall 2024, found that, by November 9, 2024, only an estimated 17.9% of adults aged ≥18 years had received the updated COVID-19 booster injection. Approximately 13.5% of adults indicate that they “definitely will get vaccinated.” This means that the vast majority of Americans reject novel genetic booster shots designed on a computer screen with no human data. These estimates were derived using a 'nondecreasing composite estimation procedure' combining completed interviews from the current and previous weeks. Because the data are self-reported, they are subject to recall or social desirability bias, which could result in overestimation of true uptake. In other words, true COVID-19 booster uptake may be even lower.

The report also found that the majority of American’s are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines: By November 9, 2024, an estimated 34.7% of adults aged ≥18 years had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 39.7% among adults aged ≥75 years and 31.6% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV.

These results reveal that America has lost faith in its public health agencies, as the majority decline to follow CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidelines. Trust may only be restored once the federal government acknowledges their failure during the COVID-19 pandemic, capitulates on pushing unsafe genetic injections that may have killed at least 17 million people worldwide, and upholds true scientific integrity free from corruption.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

