Anaphylaxis-Induced Acute Coronary Syndrome Following COVID-19 mRNA-LNP Vaccination
Mechanisms of Kounis Syndrome and Therapeutic Rationale for Colchicine, Antihistamines, Steroids
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The US CDC VAERS system as of October 4, 2024 has reported a record 36,753 severe allergic reactions (US/territories) including anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening reaction within a few minutes or hours after injection of a COVID-19 vaccine. Because there is a massive release of inflammatory factors commonly with an increase in heart rate and a fall in blood pressure, acute allergic reactions can trigger acute coronary syndromes otherwise known as heart attacks—cannoted by the eponym, Kounis syndrome. Zhao et al have published a systematic review concluding:
“Analysis of these data combined with known allergy-related mechanisms indicated that, regardless of the vaccine type, the first dose of the vaccine was more likely to cause Kounis syndrome than subsequent doses.”
Awaya et al have published a review on this catastrophic drug reaction:
