By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US CDC VAERS system as of October 4, 2024 has reported a record 36,753 severe allergic reactions (US/territories) including anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening reaction within a few minutes or hours after injection of a COVID-19 vaccine. Because there is a massive release of inflammatory factors commonly with an increase in heart rate and a fall in blood pressure, acute allergic reactions can trigger acute coronary syndromes otherwise known as heart attacks—cannoted by the eponym, Kounis syndrome. Zhao et al have published a systematic review concluding:

“Analysis of these data combined with known allergy-related mechanisms indicated that, regardless of the vaccine type, the first dose of the vaccine was more likely to cause Kounis syndrome than subsequent doses.”

Awaya et al have published a review on this catastrophic drug reaction: