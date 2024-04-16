Annihilating the Human Spirit
Dopamine receptors impaired by SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination
Lately I’ve been wondering if SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination may be impairing the brain’s dopamine receptors. My curiosity about this began after observing the movements of people in airports and at my local Costco. In so many people—not only the elderly—there seems to be a slowness, reticence, and lack of decisiveness in their movements. Likewise, in recent years, I’ve had an increasing perception of widespread mental slowness—a decreased processing power in many people. Finally, I know several cases in my extended social circle of what appears to be rapidly onsetting Parkinson’s Disease and a worsening of Parkinson’s symptoms shortly after receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
My perception crescendoed this morning at my local cafe, where it I observed two young baristas moving painfully slow. In the space it took them to make my cappuccino, the old barista at my favorite coffee shop when I lived in Rome could have served at least fifty. It wasn’t just that these young people are lacking barista experience. They are definitely moving painfully slow, with a clear lack of decisiveness.
That’s when the question hit me: Does SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination impair or damage the brain’s dopamine receptors? A Google search yielded a paper titled SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons causing senescence.
To the question of COVID-19 vaccines and Parkinson’s, I found this laughably biased study. On the one hand, the authors examine cases in which Parkinson’s symptoms did indeed worsen shortly after receiving COVID-19 vaccines. On the other hand, the authors plainly state their desire to show that these aggravated symptoms are mild and transient and should NOT cause any vaccine hesitancy for PD patients.
Obviously a lot more unbiased research needs to be conducted by neurologists and molecular biologists who are not votaries of the COVID-19 Vaccine Cult.
If it is indeed the case that SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines impair the brain’s dopamine system, then we can safely say that the people who are responsible for engineering the SARS-CoV-2 virus—and the people who engineered the COVID-19 vaccines that induce the body to produce the virus’s toxic spike protein—are responsible for impairing a key component of human flourishing.
Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is essential to brain functions pertaining to thought, positive emotions, motivation, creativity, clarity, and motor skills. Researchers at MIT have created a brain scanning technique that displays dopamine’s enormous effect on general brain activity.
Thus, if you want to annihilate the human spirit, your best bet would be to create and spread an agent that impairs the brain’s dopamine receptors.
I have noticed a similar occurrence of people having more difficulty with speech. They search for words,
have confused moments, wander off topic more so than before 2021. This is across all age groups.
I am unvaccinated without having had covid to my knowledge and notice these trends in myself however I chalked it up to age related as I near 70. I wonder sometimes if it has to do with the chemtrails that the government has admitted to dispersing in the atmosphere or could be food additives as food is reported as tasting different nowadays. If the deep state wants to winnow down the population then they need to destroy our spirit and I sense that is happening in western civilization.
To put this in historical perspective I reproduce another substack quote below:
Opinon from a Former Judge
I am a student of Law whose age is 85. My first year of college was 68
years ago. One class I took was political science. A half page of my
textbook essentially outlined a few steps to overturn a democracy.
1. Divide the nation philosophically.
2. Forment racial strife.
3. Cause distrust of police authority.
4. Swarm the Nation’s borders indiscriminately and unconstitutionally.
5. Engender the military strength to weaken it.
6. Overburden citizens with more unfair taxation.
7. Encourage civil rioting and discourage accountability for all crime.
8. Control all balloting.
9. Control all media.
What was printed in 1954 as a possible diabolic nightmare has become
an emerging reality. I hope that Americans will unite enough to pen a good finish.
Go dwelling.
Keith M. Alber
California
As you will note, the Biden government is doing all of the above. In Canada and Austrailia the governments are done or are trying to remove all private gun ownership. I can see where this is all going, can you?
It is known that the poison jabs can and have caused damage to the neurological system including the brain. And this is not new if you consider the info provided in the recent Midwestern Doctor’s substack https://open.substack.com/pub/amidwesterndoctor/p/how-much-damage-have-vaccines-done?r=r6ahu&utm_medium=ios.