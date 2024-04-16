Lately I’ve been wondering if SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination may be impairing the brain’s dopamine receptors. My curiosity about this began after observing the movements of people in airports and at my local Costco. In so many people—not only the elderly—there seems to be a slowness, reticence, and lack of decisiveness in their movements. Likewise, in recent years, I’ve had an increasing perception of widespread mental slowness—a decreased processing power in many people. Finally, I know several cases in my extended social circle of what appears to be rapidly onsetting Parkinson’s Disease and a worsening of Parkinson’s symptoms shortly after receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

My perception crescendoed this morning at my local cafe, where it I observed two young baristas moving painfully slow. In the space it took them to make my cappuccino, the old barista at my favorite coffee shop when I lived in Rome could have served at least fifty. It wasn’t just that these young people are lacking barista experience. They are definitely moving painfully slow, with a clear lack of decisiveness.

That’s when the question hit me: Does SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination impair or damage the brain’s dopamine receptors? A Google search yielded a paper titled SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons causing senescence.

To the question of COVID-19 vaccines and Parkinson’s, I found this laughably biased study. On the one hand, the authors examine cases in which Parkinson’s symptoms did indeed worsen shortly after receiving COVID-19 vaccines. On the other hand, the authors plainly state their desire to show that these aggravated symptoms are mild and transient and should NOT cause any vaccine hesitancy for PD patients.

Obviously a lot more unbiased research needs to be conducted by neurologists and molecular biologists who are not votaries of the COVID-19 Vaccine Cult.

If it is indeed the case that SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines impair the brain’s dopamine system, then we can safely say that the people who are responsible for engineering the SARS-CoV-2 virus—and the people who engineered the COVID-19 vaccines that induce the body to produce the virus’s toxic spike protein—are responsible for impairing a key component of human flourishing.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is essential to brain functions pertaining to thought, positive emotions, motivation, creativity, clarity, and motor skills. Researchers at MIT have created a brain scanning technique that displays dopamine’s enormous effect on general brain activity.

Thus, if you want to annihilate the human spirit, your best bet would be to create and spread an agent that impairs the brain’s dopamine receptors.

