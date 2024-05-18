The New York Post just reported the death by sudden cardiac arrest of 25-year-old banker, Adnan Deumic just just two weeks after the shocking death of Leo Lukenas III, a 35-year-old banker.

The silly talk is that “job stress” is now killing young bankers, even though young bankers have been well-known for working insanely long hours for decades.

The most stressful job in the world is that of combat soldiers. My grandfather used to tell me stories about his experience as an Army Lieutenant in the Italian campaign of World War II. The baseline experience was poor sleep, constant exposure to elements, bad food, and missing his wife. This was compounded by frequently being shot at by German artillery, heavy machine guns, and infantry. My Austrian ex-wife’s grandfather had it even worse. He fought in the German Wehrmacht offensive to take Stalingrad—i.e., six months of sheer misery.

I cannot find any English or German literature documenting cardiac arrest among young soldiers during World War II. This doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen, but if it did, it seems likely it would have been reported and found its way into medical literature.

It’s time for medical examiners and coroners to get very serious about investigating what is causing the sudden, cardiac arrest deaths of young men.

