Antecedent Smallpox Vaccination Partially Protects Against Monkeypox
Salutary Legacy Effect Demonstrated in Meta-Analysis of 37 Studies
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The majority of serious Monkeypox cases in the United States have occurred in HIV positive gay or bisexual men. Because Monkeypox is related to Smallpox, the question has arisen, do previously vaccinated persons for Smallpox have any lasting protection against Monkeypox? Smallpox vaccination ended in the US in 1972.
Liu et al performed a meta-analysis to evaluate the theoretical impact of Smallpox vaccination on the current Monkeypox outbreak.
“A total of 37 studies with 57,693 participants were included in the final analysis. The effectiveness data showed that monkeypox infection rates were lower in the smallpox-vaccinated group than in the unvaccinated group (risk ratio [RR]: 0.46; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.31–0.68). The protection data showed that smallpox vaccination effectively reduced the risk of severe monkeypox infection (RR: 0.61; 95% CI: 0.42–0.87). Third-generation vaccines showed greater efficacy (RR: 0.36, 95% CI: 0.22–0.56) than first-generation vaccines.”
So for those over age 51 in the United States with HIV or gay/bisexual lifestyles there is partial (64%) theoretical protection from Smallpox vaccines against Monkeypox. Safe sex practices are advised and when a rash arises, the oral/intravenous antiviral tecovirimat is highly effective in resolving the illness.
Liu H, Wang W, Zhang Y, Wang F, Duan J, Huang T, Huang X, Zhang T. Global Perspectives on Smallpox Vaccine against Monkeypox: A Comprehensive Meta-Analysis and Systematic Review of Effectiveness, Protection, Safety and Cross-immunogenicity. Emerg Microbes Infect. 2024 Jul 31:2387442. doi: 10.1080/22221751.2024.2387442. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39082272.
It's so easy to believe the lie that there is protection in antibodies that are created by shots called vaccines. People want to believe that lie. The truth is, the protection is all cellular and that protection is fully developed by experiencing a natural exposure to the pathogen through its normal entry method that is usually through the epithelial barrier involving cellular receptors. When that happens, fully robust antibodies to ALL parts of the invader, and the memory to quickly remake them will be there as a backup if the cellular protection fails in the future. You can't get that kind of protection with shots. In fact, there are known mechanisms whereby the shots destroy the cellular protection. The problem is, if people are scared enough of natural exposures, they will still run out to get a shot. And big pharma knows that, and will continue to stoke the fear. https://rumble.com/v4wx7fi-the-power-of-antibodies-unveiling-the-truth-behind-artificial-immunization.html
Dr. McCullough and others have reported on the failure of smallpox vaccination in preventing smallpox, citing fatal infections from such things as syphilis due to contamination. The contamination came from the crude way of obtaining the serum. However, I have not heard him speak of the benefit of the vaccine obtained using modern techniques. Granted, there were no smallpox outbreaks at the time I received my smallpox vaccine and one could say the risk of adverse effects outweighed any benefit at the time. But the question I have yet to hear Dr. McCullough answer is, did the smallpox vaccine eradicate smallpox in any part of the world? When was the last known case of smallpox?