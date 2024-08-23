By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The majority of serious Monkeypox cases in the United States have occurred in HIV positive gay or bisexual men. Because Monkeypox is related to Smallpox, the question has arisen, do previously vaccinated persons for Smallpox have any lasting protection against Monkeypox? Smallpox vaccination ended in the US in 1972.

Liu et al performed a meta-analysis to evaluate the theoretical impact of Smallpox vaccination on the current Monkeypox outbreak.

“A total of 37 studies with 57,693 participants were included in the final analysis. The effectiveness data showed that monkeypox infection rates were lower in the smallpox-vaccinated group than in the unvaccinated group (risk ratio [RR]: 0.46; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.31–0.68). The protection data showed that smallpox vaccination effectively reduced the risk of severe monkeypox infection (RR: 0.61; 95% CI: 0.42–0.87). Third-generation vaccines showed greater efficacy (RR: 0.36, 95% CI: 0.22–0.56) than first-generation vaccines.”

So for those over age 51 in the United States with HIV or gay/bisexual lifestyles there is partial (64%) theoretical protection from Smallpox vaccines against Monkeypox. Safe sex practices are advised and when a rash arises, the oral/intravenous antiviral tecovirimat is highly effective in resolving the illness.

