By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. Peter Hotez a well-funded vaccine promoter at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston calls anyone who questions COVID-19 vaccine safety or efficacy spreaders of “misinformation” or part of the deadly rise of “anti-science” leading to vaccine hesitancy.

With only 1.6% of Americans taking COVID-19 boosters it should be apparent to Hotez there is no sense of medical necessity, clinical indication, and a massive resistance to any more shots. The weaponization of the term “anti-science” has recently come to air in the Journal of Public Health in Practice.