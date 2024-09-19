By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The medical community is learning one of the most valuable tests in the COVID-19 era is the total quantitative antibodies against the Spike protein. This test reflects exposure to the Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 infection and also COVID-19 vaccination particularly with mRNA and adenoviral DNA vaccines.

Blasco et al reported on heart attacks occurring from March, 2020 to March, 2023. The unvaccinated must have come from 2020 before the advent of COVID-19 vaccines on the Spanish market. Antibodies were much higher in those who took one or more COVID-19 vaccines and they were associated with major adverse cardiac events (MACE) such as recurrent infarction and cardiac death. The time from vaccination to heart attack was 142 days on average. Of note, only the vaccinated with elevated anti-Spike levels were independently associated with this outcome.

Blasco A, Royuela A, García-Gómez S, Gómez-Lozano N, Sánchez-Arjona A, de la Fuente J, Anel J, Sánchez-Galarraga I, Pérez-Redondo M, González E, Silva L. Association of SARS-CoV-2 immunoserology and vaccination status with myocardial infarction severity and outcome. Vaccine. 2024 Sep 7;42(26):126305. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2024.126305. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39244425.

The shortcomings of this paper are detailed information on when the subjects contracted COVID-19, how many times, and the combined exposure of vaccination after previous infection and COVID-19 illness upon vaccine failure. Nevertheless, the Spike antibody level appeared to be prognostic.

Hopefully the academic community will do more work with this important marker of infection and COVID-19 vaccine exposure and soon move to directly measuring Spike protein itself as a pathogenic factor proven to cause blood vessel damage, myopericarditis, and thrombosis.

