Anticancer Properties of Bromelain
Multiple Mechanisms Hold Promise for Agent Used in Spike Detoxification
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Well into several years working with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, we have noted slow improvement in long-COVID and post-vaccine injury syndromes attributed to the Spike protein. However, there are underlying concerns among COVID-19 vaccine recipients that they could be at risk for cancer, either de novo or recurrence of an existing malignancy in remission.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.