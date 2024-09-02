Antiviral Therapy for Monkeypox
Contemporary Review Highlights Advances in Treatment
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
With the current Monkeypox Public Health Emergency of International Concern declared by the WHO, a lead organization in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, questions are coming in on how to treat a case of Monkeypox if it was recognized in a gay or bisexual man with the characteristic pox lesions around the anus or buttocks or mouth.
Pourkarim and Entezari-Maleki reviewed three antivirals that have had clinical use in the syndrome. The best-known is FDA approved tecovirimat which is available orally and intravenously.
