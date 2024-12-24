With five years of experience in long-COVID, frontline doctors and mid-level providers have been searching for correctable factors to help patients get back on the right track.

Wu et al, used the TriNetX research network of COVID-19 patients between January 1 and November 30, 2022. Patients were matched using propensity score matching (PSM) and divided into VDD (< 20 ng/mL) and control (≥ 20 ng/mL) groups. The primary outcome was a composite of long-COVID, all-cause emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalization, and death during the follow-up period (90-180 days) after the diagnosis of COVID-19.

Vitamin D deficiency was not associated with the development of long-COVID identified by ICD-10 codes, however it was associated with a higher risk of all-cause ED visits (HR = 1.114; 95% CI = 1.012-1.226), all-cause hospitalization (HR = 1.230; 95% CI = 1.105-1.369), and all-cause death (HR = 1.748; 95% CI = 1.047-2.290).

In clinical practice I recommend 10,000 IU of vitamin D with 100-200 mcg of vitamin K2 to to my patients. This should eliminate any risk of vitamin D deficiency and hopefully will be part of a supplement regimen that keeps patients healthy and out of the hospital.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Wu JY, Liu MY, Hsu WH, Tsai YW, Liu TH, Huang PY, Chuang MH, Chin SE, Lai CC. Association between vitamin D deficiency and post-acute outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Eur J Nutr. 2024 Mar;63(2):613-622. doi: 10.1007/s00394-023-03298-3. Epub 2023 Dec 19. PMID: 38112761.