By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We hear alot about the autism epidemic in children. As the years wear on, children become adults and the autism pandemic expands its impact on society.

Yerys et al, performed an analysis among US adults on Medicaid including autistic adults with and without co-occurring intellectual disability (ID), adults with ID without autism, and adults from a random sample of Medicaid-enrolled individuals from 2008 to 2019.