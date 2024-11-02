By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Autism is the most common and impactful childhood disease with ramifications for the child, their future, parents and caregivers, and society as a whole. Grosvenor et al notes:

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition diagnosed by the presence of social communication impairments and restricted and repetitive behaviors.1 The lifelong presentation of ASD often co-occurs with multiple physical and mental health conditions leading to diverse health service utilization and high annual medical costs…Hypothesized reasons for prevalence increases include changes to developmental screening practices diagnosis definitions, policies, and environmental factors as well as increased advocacy and education.

The leading environmental factor under consideration is the rapidly intensifying routine ACIP CDC childhood vaccine schedule, where children are recommended to receive up to 27 vaccines by age 2. Vaccines given in combination can raise levels of neuroinflammatory cytokines, induce a vaccine febrile seizure, and trigger the onset of autism spectrum disorder.

CNN recently interviewed vaccine-advocate Dr. Paul Offit, who told the public that there’s no link between vaccines and autism, and that “it’s amazing we still talk about this.” However, the data presented below suggest otherwise.