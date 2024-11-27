by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ can be deadly, as revealed by our large autopsy study, A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination:

The primary contributing factor to these deaths appears to be the vaccine Spike protein (prefusion-stabilized), a highly toxic substance, as illustrated in studies by Parry et al and Hulscher et al. Unfortunately, a vast majority of autopsies after COVID-19 vaccination don’t perform histopathological staining of affected tissue samples for vaccine Spike protein and RT-qPCR for vaccine mRNA. Conducting these tests are essential in providing the most accurate cause of death in individuals that received a deadly injection.

A new autopsy study by…