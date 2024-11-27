Autopsies Prove Widespread Dissemination of Vaccine Spike Protein Across Various Organs and Tissues
New study amplifies call for routine autopsies in individuals who have died following COVID-19 vaccination, which must include Spike protein staining.
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ can be deadly, as revealed by our large autopsy study, A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination:
The primary contributing factor to these deaths appears to be the vaccine Spike protein (prefusion-stabilized), a highly toxic substance, as illustrated in studies by Parry et al and Hulscher et al. Unfortunately, a vast majority of autopsies after COVID-19 vaccination don’t perform histopathological staining of affected tissue samples for vaccine Spike protein and RT-qPCR for vaccine mRNA. Conducting these tests are essential in providing the most accurate cause of death in individuals that received a deadly injection.
A new autopsy study by…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.