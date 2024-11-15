Ave RFK Jr., we salute you.
Once blacklisted and ostracized for his principled stances, the attorney and author performs a miracle of overcoming adversity.
If RFK, Jr.’s appointment to become Secretary of Health and Human Services is confirmed by the Senate, this New Sheriff In Town will be in a position to make life uniquely uncomfortable for the legion of captured bureaucrats who infest the many agencies that will be obliged to report to him.
I worry this may be a big if, as I imagine the Vaccine Cartel is currently pulling every string, calling every favor, and even resorting to threats and blackmail in order to prevent RFK, Jr.’s confirmation. It reminds me of the treacherous adversity Cicero faced when he made the bold decision to prosecute Gaius Verres on the charge of misconduct, especially extortion, during his term as governor of Sicily (73-71 BC). Cicero was a lawyer of the equestrian class. Verres was one of the most powerful patricians in Rome with extensive connections in the Senate and every other institution, not to mention nefarious characters who could procure an assassin for him.
RFJ, Jr.s appointment to HHS Secretary may be the greatest turning of the tables story in U.S. political history, and I almost wish Anthony Fauci were still head of NIAID so that he could meet his new boss in January.
Despite suffering from spasmodic dysphonia, RFK, Jr. has proven to be one of America’s strongest voices in defending our Constitutional Republic from public health officials and politicians wielding emergency power. In rousing speeches reminiscent of his father’s famous University of Capetown address in 1966, he has articulated why we should never allow our constitution to be compromised by fallible men who promise to keep us safe.
For decades, he worked as an environmental attorney to protect the natural world from corporate industrial polluters. He has been especially troubled by the contamination of our waterways with hazardous waste, including mercury. In 2005 he became concerned about a mercury compound used as a preservative in childhood vaccines, which prompted him to conduct a thorough investigation of vaccine safety in general. He quickly realized that the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act had granted vaccine manufacturers too much immunity from civil and criminal liability for injuries or deaths caused by their products. In the absence of legal liability, the only thing that could possibly regulate their conduct was scrutiny from a public figure like him.
The vast majority of men of his social status would have concluded that taking on the Vaccine Cartel was far more daunting than David taking on Goliath, and that doing so was a surefire way to personal ruin. It took a man of RFK, Jr.s extraordinary qualities—bold, energetic, and diligent combined with a love of adventure, a streak of derring-do, and measure of devil may care—to enter the water with this leviathan.
Sure enough, his critical questioning of vaccine safety was not met with debate, but with vitriolic, ad hominem attacks and accusations of being a conspiracy theorist. Implied in these attacks is that no one should dare even question the safety of vaccines.
After being in the wilderness of media blackouts and social ostracism for decades, RFK, Jr. has, with true grit, made his way to the center stage of federal authority with a clear mandate to promote the health and well-being of the American people. In terms of a man overcoming adversity, his story is one for the ages.
Billions and billions have been invested in the RNA technology. They will not go away quietly. We are deeply indebted to all the dedicated professionals that have stayed the course to have the truth known that we have gone down the wrong path in medicine for profit rather that positive patient outcomes. This was all clearly put in focus last Saturday for me. I attended a afternoon seminar sponsored by Children's Health Defense. It was called "Science Unleashed 2024". The presenters were Dr. McCullough, Dr. Hooker, Chief Science Director for RFK Jr., Kevin McKernan, and Dr. Makis. The evidence is overwhelming that RNA injections should be removed from the market immediately. Dr. McCullough covered the myocarditis aspect and great harm caused and that the VAERS system vastly under reports the number of people who have died from the injections. His estimate is around 560,000. Not 19,700. Dr. Makis covered the epizootic rise in turbo cancer deaths in our young people who got the RNA. Dr. Hooker presented research analysis that clearly demonstrated the vaccinated children acquired many chronic illnesses which were absent in the non vaccinated. Kevin McKernan covered the impact of the RNA on cellular function and pointed out that contaminates in the injections are responsible for many of the side effects and permanent damage to those injected. SV40 virus is present as well as DNA fragments and other contaminates. It is criminal that great harm is bestowed on US citizens and that families are being destroyed across this nation because of deaths of children as well as parents due to the injections. President Trump should call for a joint meeting of the Senate and the House the day after he is elected and have these astute researchers present the evidence to all members of the Congress. At the end of the session, all members of Congress should pledge to REJECTING funding for their political careers from any medical entity. Then RFK Jr. should be charged to fix the sick care system that is destroying the health of our citizens.
We all have high hopes for RFK Jnr. He’s been doing this since 2007 at Children’s Health Defence, so he knows exactly what to do. He could change the world. 🙏