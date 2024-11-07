I recently produced a documentary film about an aging high roller who makes a one million dollar wager and loses, thereby prompting the question: Why did this veteran professional gambler so badly misread the circumstances of the bet?

This morning I pondered this question when I saw the news that even Biden’s advisors are baffled about how the Harris campaign spent a billion dollars and lost.

Where did the money go? According to Politico analyst Christopher Cadelago:

To get a sense of the buying power of $1 billion, consider that just south of me here in Dallas, a vast building project is underway to create a luxury hotel, apartment building, office building, and ground floor retail shopping zone.

The scale of the project is astounding. The following photograph of the excavation for the underground parking lot scarcely does justice to the immensity of it.

The following is an artist’s rendering of what the three buildings of the final development will look like.

I recently asked a site manager about the approximate construction budget, and the man replied, “about $600 million.”

What on earth did the Harris Campaign spend a billion dollars on?

