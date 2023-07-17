By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have found in my clinical practice that most multiply infected and or COVID-19 vaccine injected patients with post-COVID-19 symptoms respond slowly after three months or more of “Base Spike Detox” which contains:

Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice a day Bromelain 500 mg daily nano Curcumin 500 mg twice a day

This issue of Courageous Discourse will focus on Bromelain. The review by Varilla and colleagues is helpful: “Bromelain is the general term used for a group of proteolytic enzymes that are commonly associated with more specific endopeptidases present in the tissue of the Bromeliaceae plant family [1,2]. The most prominent plant belonging to this family is the pineapple (Ananas comosus). Bromelain was first identified in 1876 [3]…”

Bromelain is available in topical Nexobrid to cleanse third degree wound eschars. One vial contains 2 g of concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain, corresponding to 0.09 g/g concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain after mixing (or 2 g/22 g gel). The proteolytic enzymes are a mixture of enzymes from the stem of Ananas comosus (pineapple plant).

Oral bromelain has been safety tested up to 12 grams per day which is considerably higher than the typical 500 mg once a day used for Base Spike Detox. Bromelain partially degrades the Wuhan Spike protein and is a mild blood thinner. The review by Varilla points out that the PT and PTT blood tests can be prolonged with Bromelain. I have found patients taking Bromelain and Nattokinase together in Base Spike Detox need to be informed of the risks of bleeding and for them not to undergo d-dimer, PT, or PTT testing since the results will be abnormal as a result of therapy.