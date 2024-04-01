Three years after the United States military invaded Iraq, the American journalist, Thomas Ricks, published a review of the misadventure titled Fiasco. My father was in the Marine Corps and I have long been interested in its history, so I was particularly interested in the book’s account of the First and Second Battles of Fallujah in 2004, which were fought by Marine units.

By the time I read the book in 2007, four years had elapsed since the 2003 invasion, and the American people were suffering from a severe case of Iraq War Fatigue.

Most of us were sick of the mess and just wanted it to go away. Around the time I read the book, U.S. forces were being withdrawn from Iraq—a process that would be completed in 2011.

Three years after the withdraw, ISIS forces invaded Iraq and ultimately occupied about 40% of the country before themselves withdrawing.

An Austrian journalist friend covered the aftermath of the ISIS occupation. The scenes he described to me were so indescribably shocking that I wouldn’t have believed them had I not known him to be an honest reporter. Most of the photographs he took could not be published because they were simply too horrifying.

Around the same time, a Sheriff’s Deputy in North Carolina told me about the contents of DVDs she had seized from the vehicle of a U.S. Marine who murdered his wife and children shortly after he returned from duty in Afghanistan. The DVDs contained video recordings of scenes so horrifying that the county sheriff decided to destroy them. He reasoned that if the videos were ever leaked to the press, the ensuing scandal would be the end of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Iraq War was, for me, a profoundly dispiriting and disillusioning event. Never again would I trust the United States government to tell the truth about any serious matter.

The Iraq War prompted me to study what exactly President Eisenhower meant when he warned the American people about “the undue influence of the Military-Industrial Complex.”

Four years ago, in 2020, this “undue influence” reached its apotheosis when the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex—an offshoot of the Military-Industrial Complex—assumed control of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

This is the principle drama of our book The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

For the next few days, the book’s Kindle edition is available for free. The promotion will end on April 5—the four-year anniversary of Bill Gates proclaiming that the terrible crisis would end when every man, woman, and child on earth got the COVID-19 vaccine that was being developed by entities funded by his foundation.

Please watch the following book trailer and grab your free copy of the book.

Share