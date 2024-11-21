by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Bavarian Nordic's JYNNEOS live-attenuated monkeypox (mpox) vaccine has been the primary mpox vaccine administered since the clade II outbreak began in 2022. The vaccine contains a weakened version of the vaccinia virus, which is related to mpox and smallpox viruses. The CDC has relentlessly pushed these shots with the MAX YOUR VAX propaganda campaign:

According to the FDA Clinical Review Memo, Bavarian Nordic's JYNNEOS vaccine caused elevated troponin levels in up to 18.4% of trial participants. The JYNNEOS package insert revealed that at least 1.3% of recipients experienced cardiac adverse events. These findings indicate an unacceptable safety signal for vaccine-induced cardiac damage.

Charles et al found that half of 2023 UK mpox cases occurred in people vaccinated with Bavarian Nordic's JYNNEOS, with more cases among those who received 2 doses. This raises concerns about potential negative efficacy, where vaccinated individuals may experience an increased risk of infection compared to baseline as antibody levels wane:

Our observation is consistent with reports from other high-income countries with outbreaks predominantly among GBMSM (gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men). In May 2023, the Chicago Department of Public Health (Chicago, IL, USA) noted that most of the cases reported since mid-April were among men who had received 2 doses of [JYNNEOS] vaccine.

A new study by Collier et al found that the JYNNEOS vaccine generated weak and short-lived immunity, with antibody levels peaking at three weeks and declining sharply by 6 to 12 months, leaving levels at 12 months comparable to or lower than the peak from just one dose. Neutralizing antibodies were minimal even at peak, highlighting the vaccine's limited durability and raising serious concerns about its ability to provide sustained protection against mpox without frequent boosting:

As the first case of mpox Clade I (more severe strain) was reported in the United States last week, the CDC used the opportunity to promote JYNNEOS vaccines. America’s leading public health agencies should not endorse cardiotoxic, ineffective, and short-lasting vaccines.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

