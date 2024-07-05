Biden Supporters Genuinely Surprised by His Debate Performance
A remarkable example of dwelling in a low information world.
I’m hearing multiple anecdotal reports from friends of friends Biden supporters who expressed genuine surprise at the president’s poor debate performance. They have apparently remained unaware of Biden’s cognitive decline for the last four years. The moral of the story is that it’s useful to bear in mind that many people dwell in a very low information world.
Low info world, yes, I am often around such people. They read the NYT, maybe one other digital subscription, maybe glance at the Economist, watch CNN and maybe local news, and that's pretty much it. They all echo each other, very gravely, about "our democracy," and "right-wing extremists"; they've taken a minimum of 3 jabs, it so happens, because "science"; they consider DJT beyond odious and RFK beneath comment. They wouldn't read your blog (or mine, for that matter) if you paid them a pile of Ben Franklins to do it. I was at a dinner party a few months ago in this milieu when the conversation somehow turned to the subject of Biden and I, though generally very circumspect in such company, blurted out that of course Biden had dementia. The response: I might as well as have said I would be meeting with the UFO in the backyard after dessert.
I'd say it's low information world they live in, but they want it, they really want it, that way.
They live in a low information world deliberately. It is a decision. I have intelligent well educated friends who believe the climate hoax. If you explain the evidence to them they literally state a preference to believe the “experts” rather than looking at the evidence. Won’t think for themselves. It is almost a religion, a false religion to be sure. Same thing happened with my PCP and the Covid shots. He literally refused to look at the evidence that the shots were neither safe nor effective and stated that he was going to do whatever the FDA/CDC said. Somewhere in there I heard my Mom’s voice saying, “Well if all of your friends were jumping off a cliff would you follow them?” And me replying, “Of course not! That’s silly.” Apparently it’s not.