I work pretty hard to guard my soul from the poisonous feeling of Schadenfreude. However, lately it’s been hard to resist indulging in the feeling as America’s legion of MSM weenies become increasingly shrill in expressing their frustration and anger about becoming totally irrelevant. Here’s CNN’s stalwart weenie, Jake Tapper, resorting to mendacious sarcasm about RFK, Jr.’s appointment to HHS Secretary.

Go suck an egg, Jake. America has had enough of your corporate propaganda packaged in self-righteous sermonizing. After CNN cans you, maybe you can get a job working for Pfizer.

