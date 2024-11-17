Big Pharma Shill Jake Tapper Resorts to Sarcasm in Response to RFK Appointment
"Well America, I hope you like measles."
I work pretty hard to guard my soul from the poisonous feeling of Schadenfreude. However, lately it’s been hard to resist indulging in the feeling as America’s legion of MSM weenies become increasingly shrill in expressing their frustration and anger about becoming totally irrelevant. Here’s CNN’s stalwart weenie, Jake Tapper, resorting to mendacious sarcasm about RFK, Jr.’s appointment to HHS Secretary.
Go suck an egg, Jake. America has had enough of your corporate propaganda packaged in self-righteous sermonizing. After CNN cans you, maybe you can get a job working for Pfizer.
RFK eliminating direct to consumer advertising will go a long way towards defunding prestitutes like Jake.
I recall reading a piece written by RFK Jr that sometime ago he was collaborating with Tapper on a huge story to expose huge rot within Big Pharma. At the last minute Tapper bowed out, refusing to air the story and has reveled in the dark side ever since.
Come clean, Jake!