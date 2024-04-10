It’s encouraging to see national figures like Senator Rand Paul and Joe Rogan becoming increasingly vocal in their criticism of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that brought us SARS-CoV-2, concealed its true origin, and then foisted a fraudulent and dangerous vaccine on mankind.

Joe Rogan is getting a lot of press in the wake of his April 6 interview with standup comic Andrew Schulz in which Rogan speaks about the silence of so many doctors about COVID-19 vaccine injuries. As reported on Vigilant News:

The world’s most popular podcaster recently dropped some interesting insights on episode #2132 of The Joe Rogan Experience with Andrew Schulz. Specifically, he crafted a logical explanation for why so many doctors are absolutely silent on COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths.

“It takes a very courageous person to say, ‘Not only was I wrong, but I probably f*cked people over. And a lot of people might have been adversely affected,’” Rogan said. “They told you to get it. They probably chastised people and scolded people [who] didn’t get it. So now, they have this opinion that they have started with and they stuck with, and they want to be correct.”

I recommend watching the entire 2.5 minute clip, which is full of straight-shooting.

In the same spirit, yesterday Senator Rand Paul went on Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to talk about the conspicuous fact that fifteen federal agencies were fully aware of Peter Daszak’s 2018 DEFUSE grant proposal in which his EcoHealth Alliance proposed to work with UNC Professor Ralph Baric and the Wuhan Institute of Virology to modify a bat SARS coronavirus to have many of the same unique features that were later found in SARS-CoV-2 after the genome was published in early 2020.

For more information about this shocking story, please see my Substack post titled Why Aren't Daszak and Baric Arrested?

As Senator Paul points out, the personnel of all fifteen agencies remained silent about the alarming DEFUSE proposal of 2018 and its obvious connection with the SARS coronavirus that began circulating in the human population of Wuhan less than two years later.

Share