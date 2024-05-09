History is replete with examples of established institutions becoming captured by special interests and consequently failing to serve the general public. When reforming them becomes insurmountably difficult, it becomes necessary to start new institutions. This is what the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) set out to do in March 2020, when a group of leading critical care specialists dedicated themselves to helping prevent and treat COVID, and to help patients take charge of other areas of their health.

The institution’s mission is to save lives and improve health by advancing protocols based on the latest science, data, and clinical observations. Its founding physicians are highly published and world-renowned thought leaders, with deep knowledge and expertise in a range of important health issues.

Today, May 9, 2024, FLCCC Alliance Announces Executive Leadership Expansion; Co-Founder Dr. Joseph Varon Appointed to the Board of Directors and Named President and Chief Medical Officer.

For our Substack readers who don’t already know him, Dr. Joseph Varon became a legendary physician and humanitarian in 2020 when he worked 268 days straight at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston treating COVID-19 patients in his ICU. Dr. Varon is a healer, scholar, and gentleman of the old school. Under his leadership, the FLCCC is destined to do great things.

We salute the brave doctors at the FLCCC and wish them the best of luck as they expand their organization and operations.

Drs. Pierre Kory, Paul Marik, and Joseph Varon

