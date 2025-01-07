By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Premature babies are at high risk for neurological and pulmonary complications in the neonatal ICU. They are not at risk for hospital-acquired Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, or Haemophilus Influenza B. Thus the wisdom of giving 7 vaccines to a frail and vulnerable preterm newborn should be challenged in a randomized trial.

Greenberg et al performed a randomized prospective clinical trial in 223 infants born before 33 weeks of gestational age. The primary endpoint was apnea, defined as a respiration pause > 20 seconds or > 15 seconds associated with bradycardia less than 80 beats per minute.