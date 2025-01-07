BREAKING--Combination Vaccination of Premature Neonates Results in Apnea Events
Randomized Trial Shows Irrational Immunization of Preemies Harmful, Demonstrates Mechanism of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Premature babies are at high risk for neurological and pulmonary complications in the neonatal ICU. They are not at risk for hospital-acquired Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, or Haemophilus Influenza B. Thus the wisdom of giving 7 vaccines to a frail and vulnerable preterm newborn should be challenged in a randomized trial.
Greenberg et al performed a randomized prospective clinical trial in 223 infants born before 33 weeks of gestational age. The primary endpoint was apnea, defined as a respiration pause > 20 seconds or > 15 seconds associated with bradycardia less than 80 beats per minute.
