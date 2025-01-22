by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A notice was just issued on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website that indicates the elimination of COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ mandates for legal immigrants:

ALERT: Effective January 22, 2025, USCIS waives any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not deny any adjustment of status application based on the applicant’s failure to present documentation that they received the COVID-19 vaccination.