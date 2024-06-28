BREAKING--Dr. McCullough Calls Out HHS Assistant Secretary Levine

By Peter A. McCullough

Health and Human Services Assistant Director Levine is the first transgender US government official in history. Levine is a pediatrician who began life as “Richard” and during adulthood changed his gender to female and took the name “Rachel.”

On primetime national TV, Dr. McCullough called out Levine as a man who is living out his gender fantasy as a woman. In McCullough’s opinion, this does not give Levine the right or authority to push Biden Administration transgender ideology onto young people in America who are vulnerable, many of whom have autism spectrum disorder which is common among those with gender dysphoria.