BREAKING: HHS Suspends Funding and Proposes Formal Debarment of EcoHealth Alliance
Cites Evidence from COVID Select Report
To my pleasant surprise, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) actually accepted the House Select Subcommittee’s recommendation to formally debar EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth).
As stated in the official press release: “HHS will immediately commence official debarment proceedings and implement a government-wide suspension of U.S. taxpayer funds to EcoHealth — including a hold on all active grants.”
It seems to me that this marks a major shift in U.S. federal agency policy with respect to EcoHealth Alliance. The decision also opens up a fraught can of worms for the HHS and the NIH (a division of HHS).
Brad Wenstrup and his Congressional Committee have acknowledged and articulated the evidence that EcoHealth and its collaborators in the US and China are responsible for creating SARS-CoV-2.
HHS’s acknowledgement that this evidence is sufficient to warrant debarring EcoHealth Alliance implies that the U.S. government is now formally recognizing the true, manmade cause of the COVID-19 Pandemic instead of trying to sweep it under the rug.
SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE from the House Oversight Committee.
OK Now they need to start working on The individuals doing gain of function on the bird flew garbage ! It’s time to be proactive not reactive !!! defund those guys as well. Then prison would be a great next step!
Hmmm….. sounds really good, but I’m cautious. My take is the government now figures too many of us already know, so finally they’re going to throw the public a bone to distract us while they figure how to move Dzack, EcoHealth and all the funding elsewhere to continue the madness with new disease agents and under new cover.
I’d start hunting around to discover where the funding will be going next, and what Federal agency will be taking in the EcoHealth senior staff and continuing the work. These creatures never die. They just shape shift and we have to prepare to fight them in whatever new form they acquire.