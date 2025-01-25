By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Alberta government’s $2 million, 269-page task force report, led by Dr. Gary Davidson, has finally been released:

“Task Force recommends halting the use of COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure of their potential risks, ending their use in healthy children and teenagers, conducting further research into their effectiveness, establishing support for vaccine-injured individuals, and providing an opt-out mechanism from federal public health policy.”

While this call for a halt to COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ is conditional on full disclosure of risks, it represents a significant step forward, particularly as it unconditionally advocates ending their use in children.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the Trump-nominated NIH director, is listed as one of the contributors to the Alberta government’s task force report.

According to one of the report’s authors, molecular virologist Dr. David Speicher, nearly six months after the massive report was submitted to Premier Danielle Smith, it was quietly released by the Government of Alberta on their website:

In a Substack post, Dr. Speicher said,

Regarding the report, I think that it is a very well-written critique of the Government of Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not a final conclusive report. This is a good start to opening the door for some important deep governmental discussions that need to happen, including diving deeper into the harms caused by the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, like the DNA contamination and the presence of the SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences, the vast number of vaccine-injured people, and the increased risk of turbo cancer. While I am disappointed that the Government of Alberta, namely Premier Smith, tried to bury this report by sitting on it for six months and quietly releasing the report without a proper press conference on the week of the USA inauguration I am relieved to see that the report was finally made public. The government’s attempt to bury the report shows that this is indeed a damning report and the government’s response could have been much better. However, I hope that this report will bring about government transparency and begin that well-needed conversation so that our society can indeed heal.

The report didn’t only focus on the mass ‘vaccination’ debacle — it also looked at the following: