By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The New England Journal of Medicine has been notable throughout the pandemic as an effective and relentless vaccine promoter. Not a single paper has questioned the safety or effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, nor has any author even in a letter-to-the-editor been allowed to call for a moratorium of the relentless mass vaccination campaign.

Salmon DA, Orenstein WA, Plotkin SA, Chen RT. Funding Postauthorization Vaccine-Safety Science. N Engl J Med. 2024 Jul 11;391(2):102-105. doi: 10.1056/NEJMp2402379. Epub 2024 Jul 6. PMID: 38973739.

Now a brief perspective piece has been published led by Dr. Daniel Salmon along with a small group of experts calling for funding of vaccine safety research. TrialSite News has profiled the authors in their recent OPED on the report. My interpretation of the paper is that the authors’ intention is to bolster public confidence of vaccines with the goal of increasing vaccine acceptance. This is very different than what many want to see happen with vaccine safety research including: 1) identification of unsafe vaccines to remove from human use, 2) methods to improve safety such as restrictive use according to patient parameters, 3) development of safer vaccines by drug companies, 4) management strategies for vaccine injury syndromes.

At any level, one could ask if vaccines were “safe and effective” as presented to us over the decades, why would we need vaccine safety research now? Obviously beneath the surface is an ocean of concerns about adverse events after immunization.

