By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Modification of synthetic mRNA won the Nobel Prize in 2023 which was instantly protested by candlelight vigils across Scandinavia. Why did scientists feel so viscerally disturbed by the work of Kariko and Weissman?

Here is a description by the Nobel Prize website:

“Pseudouridine (Ψ) was discovered already in 1951 [48] and is one of the most abundant RNA modifications, initially found in tRNAs and small nuclear RNAs (snRNAs) and more recently in other types of RNA. Cells modify RNA through enzymatic reactions, for example pseudouridine is catalyzed by pseudouridine synthase enzymes, or using small ribonucleoprotein (snoRNPs) complexes. RNA modifications contribute to RNA stability, base-pairing specificity, folding and other functional properties. Of the over one hundred RNA modifications known [49], limited functional data exists on most modifications. Understanding the physiological implications of these modifications therefore remains an active research field. The Karikó and Weissman discovery explained an observation made over 40 years earlier by Isaacs and colleagues demonstrating that delivery of deaminated RNA into cells resulted in a stronger type 1 interferon response than control RNA [50]. Deamination increases the proportion of uridines in the RNA, which Kariko and Weissman had demonstrated was critical for DC activation. Later work showed that the use of N1-methylpseudo-uridine (m1ψ), alone or in combination with m5C, further improved the mRNA platform both in terms of reducing recognition of innate immune receptors and increasing protein expression [51], the latter was in part explained by an increased ribosome occupancy on m1ψ-containing mRNA [52]. Today, m1ψ is the most common modified base used in mRNA vaccine production, including in the two COVID-19 vaccines approved in late 2020, as discussed below.”

Now a recent paper from Rubio-Casillas et al has pointed out that pseudouridination (replacement of uracil with m1ψ) potentially renders mRNA oncogenic. That means COVID-19 mRNA could cause cancer. To make matters worse for companies like Moderna, their 100% pseudouridinated mRNA oncology platform could actually worsen cancer not make it better.