BREAKING NEWS - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services

Dr. Peter McCullough joins Laura Ingraham on Fox News to discuss
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 15, 2024
62
21
Transcript

It’s official! President Trump has just announced his excellent choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services:

As HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. will direct and oversee the following agencies:

We must now await confirmation by the Senate. Then we can get to work to clear out all the corruption, restore scientific integrity, and build a healthier future for all Americans. The future of public health is bright!

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

