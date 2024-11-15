BREAKING NEWS - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services

It’s official! President Trump has just announced his excellent choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services:

As HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. will direct and oversee the following agencies:

We must now await confirmation by the Senate. Then we can get to work to clear out all the corruption, restore scientific integrity, and build a healthier future for all Americans. The future of public health is bright!

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

