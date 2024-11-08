The McCullough Foundation study authored by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, investigative author John Leake, and clinician Dr. Peter McCullough, was just published after successful peer-review in the journal, Poultry, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences: Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl

Here’s a brief summary of our study as presented in the Abstract:

We investigate the possible laboratory origins of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype B3.13, currently affecting various animal species and causing sporadic human infections. The proximal origins may be the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia, and the Erasmus medical center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The first detection of HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b in the Netherlands in 2020 raises concerns about earlier gain-of-function research. Genetic analysis indicates genotype B3.13, emerging in 2024, and links to genotype B1.2, which originated in Georgia in January 2022 after the start of serial passage experiments with H5Nx clade 2.3.4.4 in mallard ducks at SEPRL in Athens, Georgia, in April 2021. Genotype B1.2 was found in a bottlenose dolphin in March 2022 in Florida, indicating sudden new adaptations. The NP gene of H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b (genotype B3.13) likely originated from avian influenza A virus in mallard ducks. Significant mutations found in recent human cases suggest possible links to serial passage experiments. However, causation has not been established, and further investigation is urgently needed to confirm these findings and to identify all H5N1 laboratory leaks that may have occurred with a focus on mallard ducks and other migratory waterfowl, which have the potential to infect a large number of poultry and livestock facilities around the world. A moratorium on GOF research including serial passage of H5N1 is indicated to prevent a man-made influenza pandemic affecting animals and humans.

According to the CDC, there have been 46 confirmed human H5N1 bird flu cases in the United States during the 2024 outbreak. This represents a sharp rebound in human cases since the large outbreak in Egypt in 2015.

The current circulating strain in humans and cattle (clade 2.3.4.4b genotype B3.13) has become much less lethal compared to previous bird flu outbreaks (Egypt outbreak human case–fatality rate: 34%). This reduced lethality may be due to adaptations acquired through gain-of-function serial passage at SEPRL, which likely expanded the host range and reduced virulence among mammals. So far, there have been 0 human H5N1 deaths in the United States. The most commonly reported symptoms are conjunctivitis (pink eye) and mild respiratory symptoms.

Currently, there is a widespread outbreak in poultry (since April 2024, 45 commercial poultry flocks and 30 backyard flocks - total of 22.37 million birds affected) and cattle (since March 2024, 440 dairy herds in 15 U.S. states) with the current suspected GOF strain. However, these numbers are likely falsely inflated due to the use of mass PCR testing. Also, our government has recklessly mandated the culling of millions of chickens, even with only a few PCR detections in a farm. The McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering explains why.

The FDA has already approved an H5N1 bird flu vaccine created by CSL Seqirus and sponsored by BARDA (AUDENZ). Humans injected with AUDENZ, which is currently being globally distributed for human use, died at a rate of 1 in 200 (0.5%) compared to 0.1% in the placebo group, in one of the clinical trials (Study 3).

The Biopharmaceutical Complex wishes for this strain to fully adapt to humans so they can roll out bird flu mRNA injections developed by Moderna, or CEPI-funded H5N1 replicon (self-amplifying) shots.

Here are the key takeaways:

Practice of culling (mass destruction of entire healthy flocks) when a PCR test is found positive to “eradicate” the virus is futile and may work to constrain the food supply. The current strain H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4.b is not thus far causing necropsy or radiographic confirmed fatal pneumonia in birds or mammals. H5N1 host range expansion into migratory birds and mammals likely occurred as a result of gain-of-function serial passage research and a lab leak. Increased transmissibility of H5N1 has a tradeoff of decreased virulence. Using legacy human mortality rates from cases in Southeast Asia is not appropriate. The US has never had a fatal human case of bird flu. Fear-mongering promulgated by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is designed to promote mass vaccination of animals and humans with lucrative pre-purchased contracts to the vaccine manufacturers and their NGO backers. Mass vaccination into a highly prevalent pandemic is a mistake since it promotes resistant strains of the virus in the vaccinated. If human-to-human spread occurs in the future as expected by many, it will be the product of gain-of-function research that has gone on for years with the goal of creating harm to human populations.

Please watch this clip from the McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering that exposes the Biopharmaceutical Complex's bird flu plans, starring Bill Gates, Peter Hotez, Robert Redfield, Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, and Klaus Schwab:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

