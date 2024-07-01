By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Suppression of COVID-19 vaccine safety information on the internet, social media, and the peer-reviewed literature has made it difficult to discern what the real risks have been for beleaguered citizens who have capitulated with the global, never-ending, COVID-19 mass vaccination program.

Alessandria and colleagues analyzed data from the Italian National Healthcare System. The population considered is that of residents or those domiciled in the province of Pescara on 1 January 2021, aged 10 years and older, without a positive SARS-CoV-2 swab at the date of the follow-up start. Vaccination data were acquired from the official regional SARS-CoV-2 vaccination dataset, up to 31 December 2022. The follow-up considered ranges between 1 January 2021 and 15 February 2023.

The results are startling. COVID-19 specific deaths were not reduced with vaccination, however there was a U-shaped trend of note when COVID-19 deaths were adjusted per 1000 population: unvaccinated 1.98/1000, one dose 0.27/1000, two doses 1.08/1000, and 3/4 doses 3.5/1000.

The all-cause death hazard ratios in univariate analysis for vaccinated people with 1, 2, and 3/4 doses versus unvaccinated people were 0.88, 1.23, and 1.21, respectively. The multivariate values were 2.40, 1.98, and 0.99.

These data have some instability in the point estimates likely due to the variation in follow-up time since vaccination, refusal of more shots over time, and survival bias. It would have been more appropriate to perform survival analysis with Cox Proportional Hazards model since the authors had the survival time and generate survival curves for inspection. The main point of the paper is that COVID-19 vaccination did not “save lives” as so many in Washington have proclaimed without evidence. The trend was for multiple vaccine doses to increase COVID-19 mortality and there was an important signal for increased all-cause death with one or two doses.

