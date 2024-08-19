BREAKING PUBLICATION--COVID-19 Vaccines Cause far More Myocarditis than Infection, Overall Risks Greatly Outweigh Theoretical Benefits
Reiterates Global Moratorium on Mass Vaccination Campaign
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
When the Springer Nature CUREUS Journal of Biomedical Sciences retracted one of the most comprehensive and valid risk-benefit analyses of the COVID-19 vaccines, they probably had no idea the message would be greatly amplified and now fully published in a pair of papers in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.
This manuscript evaluated all of the published data and has completely overturned a false narrative held by government agencies and the American College of Cardiology who erroneously assert that SARS-CoV-2 infection poses a greater risk of heart damage than vaccination. Mead et al importantly conclude the vaccines cause actual adjudicated and oftentimes fatal myocarditis while the infection remains a theoretical risk without adjudicated, autopsy proven cases.
The paper goes into great depth to enumerate harms from the shot along the lines of six domains where observed adverse events greatly outweigh claimed, theoretical benefits:
“We then categorize the principal adverse events associated with the modmRNA products with a brief systems-based synopsis of each of the six domains of potential harms: (1) cardiovascular, (2) neurological, (3) hematologic; (4) immunological, (5) oncological, and (6) reproductive. We conclude with a discussion of the primary public health and regulatory issues arising from this evidence-informed synthesis of the literature and reiterate the urgency of imposing a global moratorium on the modmRNA-LNP-based platform.”
The final call is clear, the COVID-19 mass, indiscriminate vaccination campaign should come to an end and with it, the four-year long false “safe and effective” narrative from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(2), 1246-1315. https://doi.org/10.56098/w66wjg87
As I posted earlier on John Leake's blog: "A Kansas high school football player dies from a medical emergency. It's the 3rd case this month'.
Throughout this time, while physicians, epidemiologists and scientists have warned that the jabs are neither safe nor effective, some of them seemed to imply that they might have been beneficial to the elderly or other high risk people in the beginning with the original strains of the virus. They implied that it might have been a correct approach to “vaccinate” these high risk groups. I would like some clarification on this from epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch (sp?) who is one of these people and is also affiliated with The Wellness Co., and Dr. McCullough. I would like to see any studies specifically looking at this, not just someone’s theoretical opinion. I never took the jabs. In the very beginning it was because they were developed using cell cultures derived from the harvested tissues from the abortion of healthy babies. In one case from a baby’s retina and in other cases a baby’s kidney.