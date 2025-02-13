by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Senate has officially confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services!

This marks a historic victory for America—The most influential public health position in the nation is now free from corporate and government corruption. Now, it’s time to seal shut the revolving doors of corruption, remove dangerous genetic injections from the market, and take real action to reverse the chronic disease epidemic. Let the American Health Revolution begin!

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

