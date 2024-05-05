By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I did my internal medicine residency at the University of Washington in Seattle. In the 1980’s it was the most competitive internal medicine training program in the country as more medical students ranked it #1 on their list than all others. One great privilege of the program was to work with the Seattle King County elite “MEDIC ONE” paramedic units which led the way on out-of-hospital resuscitation research. The Seattle King County cardiac arrest statistics are among the most accurate in the United States.

The Medic One Program began in 1970 when the first group of firefighters were trained as paramedics in cooperation with Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington.

It is well known that COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis is asymptomatic in about half of victims and that cardiac arrest is a common initial presentation even years after injection. Hulscher et al have shown when autopsies are performed in the vaccinated, suspected myocarditis is confirmed to be the cause of death. Sadly, in these cases there is no chance for antecedent screening, detection, or management.