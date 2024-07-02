BREAKING: US Government to give $176 million to Moderna to develop a human mRNA H5N1 Bird Flu Injection
The VAX Racket Capo in Cambridge just got a capital infusion from Uncle Sam. Now all it needs is some widespread panic to get it into every arm.
McCullough Foundation intern Nic Hulscher just broke the news that Moderna just got a big capital infusion to get cracking with an mRNA shot for H5N1 Bird Flu. Will the VAX Racket Capo in Cambridge also get a big dose of widespread panic in the coming months for the purpose of getting it into every arm?
