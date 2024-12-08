By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A large segment of the population continues to suffer from “brain fog” or a loss of mental clarity from the pandemic—either SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination or both. Commonly prescribed drugs have made the problem worse by sinking mood with anxiolytics, antidepressants, gabapentin, and low-dose naltrexone.

In response to this unmet need, The Wellness Company has developed “Mind Lift,” a specifically crafted combination of lithium orotate, the newest nootropic supplement designed to support calm, clarity, and a positive state of mind, working to help regulate mood-influencing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. It helps protect brain cells from oxidative stress, keeping neurons resilient and ready to tackle life’s challenges. Guttuso et al, found that 10-15 mg of lithium aspartate had modest, statistically insignificant effects on general long-COVID symptoms, suggesting lithium needed to be administered in combination with other ingredients and targeted for “brain fog” not just fatigue. In the new product, lithium orotate is not alone — Mind Lift is a powerhouse blend of science-backed ingredients. Ashwagandha steps in to balance cortisol levels, helping the body manage stress. DHA ensures brain cell membranes stay flexible for optimal communication, while GABA soothes your nervous system. Other ingredients, like L-theanine and L-phenylalanine, round out the formula, enhancing focus, relaxation, and emotional well-being.

We have found that for supplements to have medicinal effects, they commonly need to have multiple ingredients at specific doses. Finally, we have a product for brain fog designed to be safe and offer the best chance of getting back to normal as patients undergo McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification now with all-in-one Ultimate Spike Detox. We look forward to future large, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of both products in the HHS National Action Plan on Long COVID, which thus far, has delivered ZERO for the American Public.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Guttuso T, Zhu J, Wilding GE. Lithium Aspartate for Long COVID Fatigue and Cognitive Dysfunction: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(10):e2436874. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.36874