The following map is a conspicuous illustration of why Russia has, since the Bucharest NATO Summit in 2008, stated its staunch opposition to Ukraine joining NATO. If you thought Cuba was uncomfortably close to the Pentagon to host a Soviet missile base in 1962, consider that Cuba is about 1100 miles from Washington D.C., while the northeast corner of Ukraine is about 350 miles from Moscow.

With Biden the lame duck puppet on his way out, whoever is running his administration has decided to kick up the brinkmanship a big notch by giving Ukraine a green light to go ahead and launch an American-made ballistic missile, which flew more than 140 km to hit a target in the Bryansk region of Russia.

With the information landscape hopelessly cluttered by propaganda, it’s tough to say what exactly is going on. An X page titled Military News UA is boasting the following:

Alex Soros is pleased:

Don Jr. is alarmed.

I suppose an optimistic interpretation of this is that it’s a Biden Administration PSYOP to terrorize the American people for voting for Donald Trump. Whatever precisely is going on, it is distressing for me to contemplate that I had a crystal clear vision that the Biden people would significantly escalate with Russia if they lost the election. I have other, far worse visions as well that I hope are merely the stuff of nightmares and not of reality. At any rate, every reasonable adult should be in mind that whatever happens, we can rest assured that whoever is running the show also has no idea how it will end. Consider that every major U.S. government adventure since 2001 has had significant unintended consequences.

It bothers me that a solid popular majority of Americans are apparently helpless to do anything about this, and I am now seriously questioning the wisdom of the two-month time period—provided by the U.S. Constitution—between the November election and January inauguration.

Share